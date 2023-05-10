Fayla Joyce Ussery of Pulaski, TN passed away on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. She was born on March 8th, 1942 and was 81 years old.
Fayla enjoyed being with family and friends more than anything. She was the owner of Hilltop Market in Anthony Hill for 18 years. Fayla always kept in touch with the friends she made at the store. She loved visiting and talking on the phone with them. She also loved all of her friends and neighbors in Campbellsville, where she would sit and talk for hours at the store.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
She will be buried with her husband in Maplewood Cemetery.
Fayla was preceded in death by, her husband, Frank Ussery, Son, Thomas Ussery, and her parents, Marion and Iva Craig.
She is survived by,
Her son, Bobby (Christine) Ussery of Spring Hill, TN
Grandsons, Bobby Ussery of Spring Hill, TN
Spencer (Laura) Ussery of Spring Hill, TN
Warner Ussery of Spring Hill, TN
Brother, Wayne Craig of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Frances Sands of Niceville, Florida
Several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Fayla Joyce Ussery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.