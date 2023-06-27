Ferril Wesley “Wes” Haddaway of Pulaski, TN passed away on Monday, June 26th, 2023. He was born in Baltimore, MD on November 21st, 1945 and was 77 years old.
Wes was a loving husband, brother, and brother-in-law. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. Wes was a well-known singer, song writer associated with the oil fields under the name of Wes St. Jon, with his number one hit being, “The Story of Derrick Man, Tool Pusher, Roust About, Rough Neck, Driller, and a Company Man.” He was an antique collector that enjoyed restoring lamps and frames. Wes was a handy man, and loved remodeling. He worked for 25 years restoring the Brick Mule Sale Barn, which now serves as The Pulaski Mule Co. Event Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pulaski, TN.
Wes was preceded in death by, his parents, George Vincent and Ella Haddaway.
He is survived by,
His wife of 52 years, Faye Haddaway of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Patricia Roe of Easton, MD
Lynn Haddaway of Tilghman Island, MD
Brother, Paul Haddaway of Easton, MD
Brother-in-law, Thomas (Teri) Palmer of Hurluck, MD
Sisters-in-law, Deborah (Tim) Case of Easton, MD
Donna Moore of Fairplay, MD
Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Ferril Wesley “Wes” Haddaway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.