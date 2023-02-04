Flora E. Armstreet, age 82, of Mount Pleasant, TN, passed away Thursday, February 02, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Crockett, TX, owner/operator of Hwy 43 Flea Market, and of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Maude Commander McPhail; her husband, William Eugene Armstreet; and two sons, William Eugene Armstreet, Jr., and Shannon Armstreet.
She is survived by three children, Sherry McFarland (Bobby) of Summertown, TN, Kevin Armstreet (Laurie) of Nashville, TN; and Deborah Mann (Michael) of Huntsville, TX; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Latexo Cemetery in Latexo, Texas, at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
