Flora E. Armstreet, age 82, of Mount Pleasant, TN, passed away Thursday, February 02, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.  She was a native of Crockett, TX, owner/operator of Hwy 43 Flea Market, and of the Christian Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Maude Commander McPhail; her husband, William Eugene Armstreet; and two sons, William Eugene Armstreet, Jr., and Shannon Armstreet.

She is survived by three children, Sherry McFarland (Bobby) of Summertown, TN, Kevin Armstreet (Laurie) of Nashville, TN; and Deborah Mann (Michael) of Huntsville, TX; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Latexo Cemetery in Latexo, Texas, at a later date.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

