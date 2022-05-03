Flora Edna Tucker Cox, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Flora was a dedicated Home Maker who enjoyed gardening and fishing; she always took such delight when she caught more fish than Stanley. She cherished having her whole family together.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 5th from 11:30-12:30 at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 in Barnett Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley E. Cox; son, James Calvin Cox and his wife Judy Gail Springer Cox; parents, Herman and Myrtle Tucker; brothers, Alton and Dalton Tucker; mother and father-in-law, Edward and Addie Cox. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Sparks; children, Carolyn (Paul M.) Martin, Harold (Diana) Cox, Daniel (Brenda Douglas) Cox; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a step-great-great-grandson; a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt ‘thank you’ to Ms. Flora’s long-time caregiver, Malissa Ann Simmons.
