Flossie Bell Walker, age 83, of Summertown, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Summertown, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Napier Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Alberta Pike Williams; her husband, Henry Grady Walker; one daughter, Marilyn Whitehead; one son, Danny Walker; several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Walker and Tressie Clifft (Robert); two sons, Alvin Walker and Issac Walker; one brother, James "Doc" Williams, all of Summertown, TN; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Hinestown Cemetery at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with Tim Cunningham officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
