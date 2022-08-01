LOCAL OBITUARY

Flossie Bell Walker, age 83, of Summertown, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.  She was a native of Summertown, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Napier Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Alberta Pike Williams; her husband, Henry Grady Walker; one daughter, Marilyn Whitehead; one son, Danny Walker; several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Walker and Tressie Clifft (Robert); two sons, Alvin Walker and Issac Walker; one brother, James "Doc" Williams, all of Summertown, TN; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Hinestown Cemetery at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with Tim Cunningham officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Flossie Bell Walker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 3
Visitation
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 3
Graveside Service
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
1:00PM
Hinestown Cemetery
4303 Summertown Hwy
Summertown, TN 38483
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Recommended for you