LOCAL OBITUARY

Floyd Edd Matthews , age 77 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a retired school teacher, and a member of County Line Primitive Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  David Williams will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                     Nora Matthews                             Lawrenceburg, TN 

Son-                      Keith Matthews (Lora)                 Lawrenceburg, TN 

Granddaughters (2) -    Gerri & Andrea 

Great Grandchildren (4) - Paisley, Brodie, Levi, & Brinley 

      

      

