Foster Floyd Norwood, 85, of Goodspring, TN passed away on May 8th, 2023.
Foster was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a Sunday school teacher at New Zion Baptist Church and enjoyed doing missionary work. Foster served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war. He was a big UT Vols football fan.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 12th, 2023 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will follow on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Burial will take place in Shores Memory Gardens in Goodspring, TN
Memorials may be made to Shores Memory Gardens
Foster was preceded in death by, his parents, Bartow and Myrtle Norwood, 2 sisters, 6 brothers, and one grandson, David Shelton.
He is survived by,
His wife of 35 years, Lavell Nave Norwood
Sons, Farrell Norwood
Mark Norwood
Daughter, Kerry (Jack) White
Stepson, Mickey Shelton
Stepdaughter, Lorie (David) Williams
Sister, Mary Edna Garrett
8 Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Foster Floyd Norwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.