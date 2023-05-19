Frances Abernathy Derryberry of Pulaski passed away Sunday afternoon, May 14, 2023, at NHC of Pulaski. She was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on February 21, 1931 and was 92 years old.
Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a teacher for 33 years at Bodenham and Pulaski. Frances played basketball for Bodenham. She loved plants, gardening, basketball, watching birds, especially hummingbirds. Frances helped with the 4H Club. She was a member of the Choates Creek United Methodist Church.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will take place on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, at 2:00pm at Choates Creek United Methodist Church with Bro. Ray McDonald and Linette Flood officiating.
Burial will follow in the Choates Creek Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial suggestions are asked to go to Choates Creek United Methodist Church, c/o Connie Campbell,19034 Highway 64 West Pulaski, TN 38478 or Choates Creek Cemetery c/o Doran Johnson 118 Powder Mill Hill Lane, Lawrenceburg, Tn. 38464
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Gwyn Derryberry. Her parents Charles Butler and Rachel Gulley Abernathy. Brothers, Bud Abernathy, Jack Abernathy, and Andy Abernathy, sisters, Sue Abernathy, Betty Arnold, Mattie Abernathy, Rachel Luna, and Alice Smith.
She is survived by her,
Son, Bert (Joan) Derryberry of Somerville, AL
Son, David Wade (Sally) Derryberry of Pulaski, TN
Granddaughter, Rashelle (Chelsea) Derryberry of Pulaski, TN
Grandson, Christopher Derryberry of Pulaski, TN
Grandson, Joel T. (Leetha) Sandlin III of Decatur, AL
Grandson, Jason Ross (Mellisa) Sandlin of Decatur, AL
4 Great Grandchildren, Tyler (Christa) Sandlin, Eli Sandlin, Emily Sandlin, and Sloane Derryberry
3 Great great-grandchildren, Case and Avaline Sandlin, and Axel Cook
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May-Giles County Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements for Frances Abernathy Derryberry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.