Frances Ann Burgess, 79, passed away March 7, 2023, at her residence in Iron City. She was retired from Murray Ohio Mfg. as a production worker. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include:
Sons: Dewey Wayne Burgess & Danny Ray Burgess
Daughter: Deborah Ann Tyson (Thomas)
Brother: Thomas Dewey Daniels
Grandchildren: Jessica Dawn White & Austin Dayne Hayes
Great grandchildren: Brailey Jade Ingram, Sutton Grace Hayes & Addison Belle Ingram
Preceded in death by:
Parents: J.M. Purser & Jessie Mae Daniels Purser
Husband: Jerry Burgess
Brothers: Eugene Daniels, Jimmy Lee Purser & Paul Ray Purser
Sisters: Thelma J. Purser, Glenda Faye Cox & Patricia Diane Malone
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Jerry Crowder officiating. Burial will be at Railroad Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Austin Hayes, Robert Hayes, Anthony Daniels, Dennis Burgess, Darryl Burgess & Tyler Peden.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
