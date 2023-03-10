LOCAL OBITUARY

Frances Ann Burgess, 79, passed away March 7, 2023, at her residence in Iron City.  She was retired from Murray Ohio Mfg. as a production worker.  She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include:

            Sons:  Dewey Wayne Burgess & Danny Ray Burgess

            Daughter:  Deborah Ann Tyson (Thomas)

            Brother:  Thomas Dewey Daniels

            Grandchildren:  Jessica Dawn White & Austin Dayne Hayes

            Great grandchildren:  Brailey Jade Ingram, Sutton Grace Hayes & Addison Belle Ingram

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  J.M. Purser & Jessie Mae Daniels Purser

            Husband:  Jerry Burgess

            Brothers:  Eugene Daniels, Jimmy Lee Purser & Paul Ray Purser

            Sisters:  Thelma J. Purser, Glenda Faye Cox & Patricia Diane Malone

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Jerry Crowder officiating.  Burial will be at Railroad Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Austin Hayes, Robert Hayes, Anthony Daniels, Dennis Burgess, Darryl Burgess & Tyler Peden.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

