Frances Cothren, age 76, of Summertown, TN passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired cook at Crockett Elementary School, and of the Christian Faith. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Lillie Mae Roberts Craig; her husband, Grady Cothren; and one brother, Eugene Craig.

She is survived by one daughter, Sandy Garland of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Randy Cothren (Donna Jaco) of Summertown, TN; two grandsons, Taylor Cothren and Isaiah Beckham; one granddaughter, Kylee Cothren; two step-grandsons, Justin Wright (Jessie) and Matthew Wright (Chelsea); one great-grandson, Billy Lee Cothren; one great-granddaughter on the way; four step-great-grandchildren, Willow, Ruby, Canyon, and Alder Wright; one sister, Dean Nix (Ed) of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  Graveside service and interment will be conducted at Bumpas Cemetery at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022, with Thomas Mattox officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Feb 19
Graveside Service
Saturday, February 19, 2022
1:00PM
Bumpas Cemetery
95 Bumpas Cemetery Road
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
