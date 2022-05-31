Frances Evelyn Golden , age 87 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a sales clerk at K-Mart,and ofthe Christian faith. Graveside Services will be held at Union Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Scott Cain will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Sons- Gwyn Golden (Elaine) Watertown, TN
Duane Golden Lebanon, TN
Marc Golden (Kim) Liberty, MS
Daughters- Debbie Phillips (Doug) Loretto, TN
Barbie Cain (Randy) Minor Hill, TN
Brothers- Alton Fulks Noblesville, IN
W.H. Fulks Anderson, AL
J.R. Fulks Florence, AL
Troy Fulks Anderson, AL
Sisters- Margie Ridgeway Rogersville, AL
Katherine Allen Killen, AL
Diane Jones Lexington, AL
9 Grandchildren
7 Great Grandchildren
5 Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Billy Gene Golden
Parents- Ernest & Cleo Newton Fulks
Brothers- James, Gerald, Jerry, & David Fulks
Sisters- Sandra Fulks, Jean Jones, Sue Littrell, & Jana Fulks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.