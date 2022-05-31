LOCAL OBITUARY

Frances Evelyn Golden , age 87 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at home after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a sales clerk at K-Mart,and ofthe Christian faith.  Graveside Services will be held at Union Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Scott Cain will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.   

Survivors are: 

Sons-                             Gwyn Golden (Elaine)                  Watertown, TN 

                                      Duane Golden                               Lebanon, TN 

                                      Marc Golden (Kim)                       Liberty, MS 

Daughters-                 Debbie Phillips (Doug)                     Loretto, TN 

                                     Barbie Cain (Randy)                      Minor Hill, TN 

Brothers-                   Alton Fulks                                      Noblesville, IN 

                                   W.H. Fulks                                     Anderson, AL 

                                    J.R. Fulks                                      Florence, AL 

                                    Troy Fulks                                   Anderson, AL 

Sisters-                       Margie Ridgeway                        Rogersville, AL 

                                    Katherine Allen                          Killen, AL 

                                  Diane Jones                                  Lexington, AL 

9 Grandchildren 

7 Great Grandchildren 

5 Great Great Grandchildren 

Preceded in death by: 

Husband- Billy Gene Golden 

Parents- Ernest & Cleo Newton Fulks 

Brothers- James, Gerald, Jerry, & David Fulks 

Sisters- Sandra Fulks, Jean Jones, Sue Littrell, & Jana Fulks 

