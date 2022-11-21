Frances Irene Martin Mercier, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lutts, TN, and retired manager of Southend Market.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Lonzo and Gertie Opal Powell Martin; her husband, Barth Mercier; one son, Eddie Smorse; one sister, Hazel Tilley; and three brothers, Robert Martin, Bill Martin, and Pete Martin.
She is survived by one son, Michael Allen Smorse (Susan) of Columbia, MD; two sisters, Shirley Pate (James) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Linda Burden (Steve) of Florence, AL; one brother, Georgie Martin of Cypress Inn, TN; and two grandchildren, Justin and Cody Smorse of Columbia, MD. Those serving as pallbearers are Jimmy Tilley, James Tilley, Derrick Tilley, Skyler Skaggs, Scotty Skaggs, and Jackie Daniel.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, with Jimmy Turnbow officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.