LOCAL OBITUARY

Frances Marie Jaynes, 81, of Florence, passed away February 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.  She was a self-employed business owner of the Surprise Store & Jaynes Auctions and a member of Stutts Road Church of Christ.

Survivors include:

            Son:  Lance Jaynes (Vickie)

            Daughter:  Amanda Allison (Keith)

            Grandchildren:  Brittney Michael (Jerry) & Zackary Jaynes (Faith)

            Several Nieces and Nephews

Preceded in death by:

            Husband:  Thomas Otha Jaynes

            Parents:  Clebern J. Canerday & Lutie Mae Canerday

            Brother: Ray Canerday

Sister: Shirley Davis

Visitation with family will be on Saturday, February 26, from 9:00 – 11:00am, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Tim Grigsby & Alvin Auston officiating.  Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery. 

Pallbearers will be:  Zack Jaynes, Stephen Simpson, Everett Chandler, Randy Wood, Keith Allison, Todd Clemons, Carl Hunt, and Toby Humphries.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Jaynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

