Frances Marie Jaynes, 81, of Florence, passed away February 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends. She was a self-employed business owner of the Surprise Store & Jaynes Auctions and a member of Stutts Road Church of Christ.
Survivors include:
Son: Lance Jaynes (Vickie)
Daughter: Amanda Allison (Keith)
Grandchildren: Brittney Michael (Jerry) & Zackary Jaynes (Faith)
Several Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Thomas Otha Jaynes
Parents: Clebern J. Canerday & Lutie Mae Canerday
Brother: Ray Canerday
Sister: Shirley Davis
Visitation with family will be on Saturday, February 26, from 9:00 – 11:00am, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Tim Grigsby & Alvin Auston officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Zack Jaynes, Stephen Simpson, Everett Chandler, Randy Wood, Keith Allison, Todd Clemons, Carl Hunt, and Toby Humphries.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.