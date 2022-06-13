Frances Newton Hammond, 85, of Rogersville passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14th from 3-4:30 p.m. with a funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in Bonnertown Cemetery.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Hammond’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Hammond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
