LOCAL OBITUARY

Frances Newton Hammond, 85, of Rogersville passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14th from 3-4:30 p.m. with a funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in Bonnertown Cemetery.

Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Hammond’s family.

