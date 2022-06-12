Frances Newton Hammond, 85, of Rogersville passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Frances was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson. She was a loving and deeply devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was known as an Angel on Earth.
Visitation will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14th from 3-4:30 p.m. with a funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in Bonnertown Cemetery. Will Weir will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jimbo Waddell, Mark Johnson, John Embry, Brant Johnson, Willie Tucker and Kyle Dean.
Ms. Frances is preceded in death by her infant daughter; husband, Charles Newton; parents, Hobson and Lucille Tucker; husband, Pete Hammond and her brother, Gerald Tucker.
She is survived by her son, Lynn Newton; daughters, Kecia Newton (Mike) Beam, Carolyn (Ed) Huffman; brother, Steve (Debbie) Tucker; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeff, Kristy, Jeremy, Brian and Cory; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Mary Makensie; numerous members of extended family.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. They would also like to extend a heart-felt ‘Thank You’ to the Visiting Angels and Shoals Home Health Care for their love and compassion shown to Mrs. Hammond.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Hammond’s family.
