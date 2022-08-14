Frances Pearl Looney, age 74,of Lawrenceburg TN, passed away on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Pearl was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jack Looney; Son, BJ Looney; Parents, Clair and Beatrice Clayton; Brother, Terry Clayton.
She is survived by her Children, Tonia Smith (Timmy), Mitch Looney (Tiffany), Melissa Risner (Tim); Sister, Peggy Suratt (Carmon); Brothers, Travis Clayton (Susie), and Willie Clayton; 7 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 15th, 2022 at Bumpas Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. Brother Ricky Cotton will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
