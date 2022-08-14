LOCAL OBITUARY

Frances Pearl Looney, age 74,of Lawrenceburg TN, passed away on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Pearl was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jack Looney; Son, BJ Looney; Parents, Clair and Beatrice Clayton; Brother, Terry Clayton.

She is survived by her Children, Tonia Smith (Timmy), Mitch Looney (Tiffany), Melissa Risner (Tim); Sister, Peggy Suratt (Carmon); Brothers, Travis Clayton (Susie), and Willie Clayton; 7 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 15th, 2022 at Bumpas Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. Brother Ricky Cotton will be officiating.

Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com

All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home

