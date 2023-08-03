Frances Peppers Boyd, age 93, of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, August 02, 2023, at NHC-Maury Regional Transitional Care Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired with 42 years of service from Commerce Union which later became Bank of America, and a member of Crossroads Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, animals, being outdoors, and living in the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Ila Pickard Peppers; her husband, Calvin Boyd; two brothers, Wilburn Peppers and Villard Peppers; and one sister, Violet Darby.
She is survived by one son, Robert "Peppy" Boyd of Mt. Juliet, TN; several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Frank Peppers, Gail Wright, Dan Clark, David Marsh, Jeff Richter, and Phillip Springer.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, August 06, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 06, 2023, with Ronald Mashburn officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
