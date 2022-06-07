Frances Russell, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, June 05, 2022, at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Church of Christ Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gregory and Scyllar Hughes Moore; her husband, Donald C. Russell; four sisters, Pauline Gobble, Katherine Jackson, Evelyn Horne, and Dorothy Allen; and two brothers, Roy Moore and Butch Moore.
She is survived by one daughter, Jean McAnally (Larry) of Lawrenceburg, TN, one son, Troy Russell (DeeDee) of Burns, TN; one sister, Joan Allen of Lexington, AL; one brother, Grady Moore of Ethridge, TN; five grandchildren, Amanda Gist (Ronald) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Brandon Russell (Jerrica) of Jacksonville, FL, Angela Gobble (Blake) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jamey Russell (Cayce) of Burns, TN, and Anna Ezell (Jarred) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 09, 2022, with Randy Kersey and Larry Keele officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to Ethridge Elementary School Library. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
