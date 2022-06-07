Frances Wilene Stanford, born July 15, 1931, passed away June 6, 2022, at the age of 90. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Crockett Hospital, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Stanford; her parents, Willie and Maggie Weaver; two brothers, Clifford Weaver and Milton Weaver; and one sister, Opal Cummings.
She is survived by one daughter, Bretha Shay (Terry) of Leoma, TN; one son, Oneal Stanford (Carolyn) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Evelyn Cox (Ricky) of Leoma, TN; one brother, Wilard Weaver (Ivanelle) of Ford City, AL; four grandchildren, Jeff Stanford (Christy), Ashlee Ellington (Paul), Krystal Kizer (Derek), and Brittney Monti (Jon); two step-grandchildren, Steve Brewer and Brian Brewer (Suzy); and eight great-grandchildren, Sophie Stanford, Noah Stanford, Lincoln Stanford, Kale Kizer, Kolt Kizer, Vince Monti, Ayla Ellington and Callan Ellington.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 07, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 07, 2022, with Reggie Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
