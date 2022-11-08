LOCAL OBITUARY

Francis Delores Davis White, 89, of Lexington, AL, passed away November 6, 2022 at her home. Frances was a retired seamstress and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of the Church of Christ faith.

Frances is survived by:

Son: David White

Brother: Leonard Davis

Sisters: Shirley Hill & Barbara Keebler

Numerous Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by:

Husband: Carl White

Parents: Hershel Davis and Etta England Davis

Sons: Joel White, Tommy White, and Terry White

Daughter: Linda Mercks

Several Siblings

There will be a graveside service held for Frances on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Barkley White Cemetery with Andy Hughes officiating.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you