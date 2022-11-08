Francis Delores Davis White, 89, of Lexington, AL, passed away November 6, 2022 at her home. Frances was a retired seamstress and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of the Church of Christ faith.
Frances is survived by:
Son: David White
Brother: Leonard Davis
Sisters: Shirley Hill & Barbara Keebler
Numerous Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by:
Husband: Carl White
Parents: Hershel Davis and Etta England Davis
Sons: Joel White, Tommy White, and Terry White
Daughter: Linda Mercks
Several Siblings
There will be a graveside service held for Frances on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Barkley White Cemetery with Andy Hughes officiating.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
