Francis Joseph Hagan, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away in his home, Saturday, July 23, 2022.
A native of Philadelphia, PA Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Josephine Morrison Hagan and Francis Aloysius Hagan, both of Philadelphia. graduated in Class of 1956 at Northeast Catholic HS in Philadelphia; earned the Master's Degree in Educational Psychology at Villanova University; earned additional degrees and certifications from other universities. Francis was Honorably Discharged from the United States Marine Corps before he joined the monastery at St. Francis de Sales to become a priest. One month prior to ordination, Francis departed and became a teacher for 35 years in the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He was pastor in Tennessee for Westpoint UMC 2005-2011 and St. Joseph UMC 2011-2016.
He is survived by his wife of eleven years, Decatur, AL native Linda Jane Matthews Hagan; one brother, Thomas John Hagan, Port-au-Prince, Haiti; son Robert Edward Foster (Colette Cummings) Cape Cod, MA; step-son Allen Reggie Belew (Donna Marie Ponder) Manchester, TN; Reggie’s daughter Taylor Morgan Belew Hall (Will) Shelbyville, TN. Francis is survived by step-daughter Carrie Lynn Belew, Lawrenceburg, TN and her family, Jennica M’Leigh Thompson (Jennica’s daughter Annica Jane) of Franklin, TN; Marley Brianne Perry of Orange Beach, AL, and Drake Allen Perry of Knoxville, TN. Son, Mark Joseph Hagan of Newtown, PA (Mark’s son Sebastian Francis Hagan, Chicago, IL); son, Matthew John Hagan of Midland Park, NJ (wife Rebecca Torres) and children Maxwell, Eva Marta, and Jack Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials may be made to Haitian-run non-profit organization founded and run by Francis’ brother, Father Thomas Hagan, O.S.F.S. www.handstogether.org. Organization offices are maintained in Springfield, MA.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No services will be held. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
