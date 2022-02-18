Francis “Frank” Michael Mueller JR. passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was born on February 28, 1949 and was 72 years old.
Frank moved from Chicago in 1989 and started Ganton Technologies, where he served as the lead general maintenance foreman. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father. Frank was hard working and he loved his farm in the country. Frank was good to everyone he encountered.
Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00PM
Funeral Service will follow at 6:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lorna Mueller and son, Michael Mueller
He is survived by his:
Wife, Kathy Mueller of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Christina Mueller of Pulaski, TN
Daughter-In-Law, Lisa Mueller of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Michael Tyler Mueller, Kaitlyn Mueller, Kelsey Mueller, Kara Mueller, and Kyle Mueller
Six great grandchildren
Sister, Debbie (Ken) Serbin of Chicago, IL
Brother, Greg (Debbie) Mueller of Chicago, IL
Brother, Steve Mueller of Marian, IL
Brother, Chris Mueller of Chicago, IL
Aunt, Anna May of Arlington Heights, IL
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Francis “Frank” Michael Mueller JR.
