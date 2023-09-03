Frank ‘Alan’ Greenwald, 59, of Paris, TN, passed away on August 31st, 2023 after a long battle with chronic illness. Alan was born on February 8th, 1964 to Frank and Ann Greenwald and raised in Florence, AL. He attended Mars Hill Bible School, Wilson High School, and the University of North Alabama.
Alan was a socialite, who loved to meet and connect with new people. He prized the time he spent with his children and their various family pets. During his lifetime he was a member of the church of Christ and at various points was a member of the Stony Point, Jackson Heights, and Petersville congregations of Florence, AL and the East Wood congregation of Paris, TN. He deeply enjoyed time with his church families at these congregations and had the opportunity to serve as a deacon for a number of years.
Alan was a lifelong fan of sports. He was an avid supporter of Alabama football, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball himself, and found his passion in coaching youth sports.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ann Greenwald. He is survived by his sister Susan (Eddie) Freeze, his former wife Sally Greenwald and their children Alyssa (Ethan) Schulte and Aaron Greenwald, and his niece Stephanie (Melvin) Stevenson and nephew William (Kristen) Lard, and several great nieces and nephews.
Services for Alan will be held at Elkins funeral home on Saturday, September 2nd. Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:00am, and a memorial service will begin at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mars Hill Bible School in Alan’s honor.
