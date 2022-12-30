LOCAL OBITUARY

Frankie Carolyn Hunt Stutts, 81, of West Point, TN, passed away December 26, 2022 at her

home. Frankie was a retired seamstress at Salant &amp; Salant/M. Fine and a member of Chinubee

Methodist Church.

Frankie is survived by:

Sons: Tim Stutts and wife Teresa of Lawrenceburg, TN &amp; Tony Stutts and wife Kim of Five

Points, TN

Daughters: Peggy Keeton and husband Paul of Collinwood, TN &amp; Tina Stutts of West Point, TN

Grandchildren: Stephen Blake Stutts, Bethany Jill Lee (Bradley), Michael Lance Wayne, Shana

Lynn Smith, Dustin Stutts (Beth), and Shay Smith (Paden)

Great-grandchildren: Brittany Keeton, Preston Keeton, Makenna Keeton, Lily Kate Stutts,

Calliope Jane Lee, Hattie Jane Lee, Aubrey Nicole Smith, Kendall Stutts, Kinlee Stutts, and

Reagan Stutts

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Claudie Odell Hunt &amp; Mildred Geneva Hunt

Husband: Columbus Frank Stutts

Brother: Kenneth Hunt

Sister: Peggy Hunt

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral

Home. The funeral service will be Thursday at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Lucas

Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Restview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Michael Lance Wayne, James Dustin Stutts, Stephen Blake Stutts, Preston

Keeton, Paden Smith, and Paul Keeton.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Stutts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

