Frankie Carolyn Hunt Stutts, 81, of West Point, TN, passed away December 26, 2022 at her
home. Frankie was a retired seamstress at Salant & Salant/M. Fine and a member of Chinubee
Methodist Church.
Frankie is survived by:
Sons: Tim Stutts and wife Teresa of Lawrenceburg, TN & Tony Stutts and wife Kim of Five
Points, TN
Daughters: Peggy Keeton and husband Paul of Collinwood, TN & Tina Stutts of West Point, TN
Grandchildren: Stephen Blake Stutts, Bethany Jill Lee (Bradley), Michael Lance Wayne, Shana
Lynn Smith, Dustin Stutts (Beth), and Shay Smith (Paden)
Great-grandchildren: Brittany Keeton, Preston Keeton, Makenna Keeton, Lily Kate Stutts,
Calliope Jane Lee, Hattie Jane Lee, Aubrey Nicole Smith, Kendall Stutts, Kinlee Stutts, and
Reagan Stutts
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Claudie Odell Hunt & Mildred Geneva Hunt
Husband: Columbus Frank Stutts
Brother: Kenneth Hunt
Sister: Peggy Hunt
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral
Home. The funeral service will be Thursday at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Lucas
Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Restview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lance Wayne, James Dustin Stutts, Stephen Blake Stutts, Preston
Keeton, Paden Smith, and Paul Keeton.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.