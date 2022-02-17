LOCAL OBITUARY

Frankie "Buddy" Simbeck , age 79 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,  a retired welder for Richland Fabrications,and of the Catholic faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Malcolm Scott will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto United Christian Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

2 Sons-                        Trenton Simbeck                            Iron City, TN

                                     Louis Simbeck (Donna)                Killen, AL

2 Daughters-              Cammie Simbeck                           Rogersville, AL

                                   Cindy Lester                                    Lawrenceburg, TN

8 Grandchildren- Brandom Buttrum, Brittany Buttrum, Colton Lester,

Josh Simbeck(Kayla), Ashley Hill(Cody), Jessie Simbeck(Laporsha), Jasper Simbeck, Lakita Simbeck, Matt Davis & Chris Davis

10 Great Grandchildren- Preston Buttrum, Alyssa Peppers, Tripp Peppers,

Baylor Buttrum, Tucker Hill, Lilly Hill, Trent Simbeck, Makenzie Simbeck,

Aubrie Simbeck, Hunter Simbeck, Weston Davis, Owen Davis, Claralynn Davis, & Avakate Davis

To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Simbeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you