Frankie "Buddy" Simbeck , age 79 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a retired welder for Richland Fabrications,and of the Catholic faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Malcolm Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto United Christian Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2 Sons- Trenton Simbeck Iron City, TN
Louis Simbeck (Donna) Killen, AL
2 Daughters- Cammie Simbeck Rogersville, AL
Cindy Lester Lawrenceburg, TN
8 Grandchildren- Brandom Buttrum, Brittany Buttrum, Colton Lester,
Josh Simbeck(Kayla), Ashley Hill(Cody), Jessie Simbeck(Laporsha), Jasper Simbeck, Lakita Simbeck, Matt Davis & Chris Davis
10 Great Grandchildren- Preston Buttrum, Alyssa Peppers, Tripp Peppers,
Baylor Buttrum, Tucker Hill, Lilly Hill, Trent Simbeck, Makenzie Simbeck,
Aubrie Simbeck, Hunter Simbeck, Weston Davis, Owen Davis, Claralynn Davis, & Avakate Davis
