Franklin Floyd "Frank" Brewer, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired car dealer for over 40 years, and a follower of Christ. He was a past member of the Jaycee Club, the Kiwanis, and the Elks Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Helen Bradley Brewer.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Beck Brewer of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Steve Brewer and Brian Brewer (Suzy), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; daughter/granddaughter, Shanda Yocom (Justin) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two step-daughters, Kimberly Johns of Oakland, TN and Geri Johns of Florence, AL; five grandchildren, Blake Brewer, Garrett Brewer (Sydney), Grayson Brewer, Josie Brewer, and Jenna Harville (Jud); two great-grandchildren, Kaycen Yocom and Jaxcen Yocom; and two sisters, Betty Martson (Raymond) and Anne Morrow (Butch), both of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 and 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, with Scott Aleridge officiating. Interment will follow at Black Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
