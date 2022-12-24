Franklin Gerald Varnell, 87, of Muscle Shoals died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10 AM to 12 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Ben Gooch officiating. Burial will be at Civitan Cemetery.
Mr. Varnell was a member of Grace Life Church of The Shoals. He was a member of Boilermaker Local 454. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and anything outdoors. He was an active gardener up till 2 years ago. He has the record for the first Saltwater Striped Bass caught in the Tennessee River. He was the oldest member of AA with 57 years of sobriety with God’s daily guidance and power.
Mr. Varnell was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Media Pierce Varnell and siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Audrey Faye Varnell; children, Rena Garland (Lanny), Rhonda Whitehead (Jeff), Regina Fossett (Kenny), Franklin Gerald Varnell, Jr. (Myrna), Ramona Burnett, Tommy Varnell (Robbin), Pam Marshall (Trey), Angie Kemp (Jan), and Carla Griffin (Jeff); sixteen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
