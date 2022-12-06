LOCAL OBITUARY

Franklin White , age 80 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday December 4, 2022 at Home after a illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. Retired from Murray Ohio after 46 Years & A Farmer, and a member of Fall River United Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday December 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Bobby Gobble will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Fall River Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Sons-                    Mike Moore (Gale)                             Prospect, TN 

                             Scotty Moore                                       Westpoint, TN 

Daughters-          Donna Vaden                                       Rogersville, AL 

                             Melissa Fincher                                   Leoma, TN 

                             Wendy Campbell (Todd)                   Lewisburg, TN 

Brothers-            Ray White                                            Leoma, TN 

                            R. L. White                                           Leoma, TN 

Sisters-               Mary Whitehead                                  Leoma, TN 

                            Doris White                                          Leoma, TN 

                            Bessie Taylor                                        Leoma, TN 

                            Mildred Keener                                   Leoma, TN 

                            Jane Howell                                         Leoma, TN 

15- Grandchildren 

25-Great Grandchildren 

3-Great Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-  Bethel & Ruth Gibson White 

Wife-       Dorothy Richardson White 

Brothers-Elmer & Roy White 

Sister-     Kathy White 

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

To plant a tree in memory of Franklin White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you