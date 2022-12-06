Franklin White , age 80 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday December 4, 2022 at Home after a illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. Retired from Murray Ohio after 46 Years & A Farmer, and a member of Fall River United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday December 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Bobby Gobble will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fall River Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Mike Moore (Gale) Prospect, TN
Scotty Moore Westpoint, TN
Daughters- Donna Vaden Rogersville, AL
Melissa Fincher Leoma, TN
Wendy Campbell (Todd) Lewisburg, TN
Brothers- Ray White Leoma, TN
R. L. White Leoma, TN
Sisters- Mary Whitehead Leoma, TN
Doris White Leoma, TN
Bessie Taylor Leoma, TN
Mildred Keener Leoma, TN
Jane Howell Leoma, TN
15- Grandchildren
25-Great Grandchildren
3-Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Bethel & Ruth Gibson White
Wife- Dorothy Richardson White
Brothers-Elmer & Roy White
Sister- Kathy White
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.