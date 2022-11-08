LOCAL OBITUARY

Fred Otis Michael, 89, of Killen, AL, passed away November 6, 2022 at NAMC. Otis was a retired Meat Processor and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Otis is survived by:

Daughters: Patricia Hambright and Darlene Walker

Brothers: Jessie Michael, Edward Michael, Tollie Michael, & Roy Michael

Sisters: Dessie Lanier, Pearlene Bailey, Earlene Davis, Clayton Miller, Tolliese Robertson, and Doris Wise

Grandchildren: Heather, Tiffanie, Michael, Daniel Hambright; April Burbank (Michael); Kenneth Ayers & Ashley Ledlow (Jody)

Great grandchildren: Cameron Ayers, Romin Ledlow, Loid Ledlow, Oatez Ledlow, Seradeyla “Ely” Ledlow, Brooklyn Burbank

He was preceded in death by:

Wife: Bonnie Nell Clemmons Michael

Parents: Lloyd Michael and Ethel Simpson Michael

Brothers: Spencer Michael and Wayne Michael

Great grandchild:  Will Ayers

Son-in-law: Norman Hambright

Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jason Vinson officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Michael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you