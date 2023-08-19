Freda Wells Kirk, age 82 of Pulaski, passed away Friday August 18, 2023 at her home.
Freda was born January 10, 1941 in Campbellsville, TN to Thomas Kenneth and Brownie Lee Colvett Wells. She was a retired teacher’s aide and member of Ephesus Church of Christ. Freda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53yrs. David F. Kirk, and one sister Anne Wells Hughes.
Visitation will be Sunday August 20, 2023 from 3-6pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral will be 3pm Monday August 21, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include her children Kay Glover (Rick) of Huntsville, Kathy Watrous (Woody) of Pulaski, Kevin Kirk (Connie) of Pulaski, Karol Harden of Columbia, brother Kenny Wells of Spring Hill, sisters Elaine Shrader (Jim) of Franklin, Betsa Bolden (David) of Lynnville, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.