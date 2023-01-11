Fredda Sue Rolin of Lewisburg, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, TN. She was born on May 17th,1948 and was 74 years old.
Fredda was loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She worked with the Humpreys County school system for 18 years, before retiring. Fredda enjoyed traveling, watching the Hallmark channel, and loved animals. She was a very motherly person to a lot of people. Fredda was a faithful member of Westvue Church of Christ and was previously a long time member of Wildwood Valley Church of Christ.
A visitation will be held on, Friday, January 13th, 2023 from 12:00pm to 02:30pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 2:30pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will take place at Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, Tennessee.
The family request memorial donations be made to the Westvue Church of Christ Youth Fund, flowers are optional.
She was preceded in death by, her parents, Roy and Myrene Fielder.
She is survived by,
Her husband, Rick Rolin of Lewisburg, TN
Son, Caleb Rolin of Knoxville, Tn
Sisters, Francis (Paul) Polly of Pulaski, TN
Mary Alice Fielder of Lewisburg, TN
Nephews and niece, Tim Polly, Greg Fielder, and Jennifer (Corey) Thorn
