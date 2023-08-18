LOCAL OBIT 2

Freddie Lee Flatt , age 86 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN,retired from Murray Ohio after 49 1/2 years,and of the Baptist Faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 pm Rodney Krick will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                             Barbara Flatt                               Loretto, TN

Daughter-                     Becky Kizer (Chuck)                  Loretto, TN

Granddaughter-          Lori Carter                                  St. Joseph, TN

Great Grandson-         Jaxon Carter                               St. Joseph, TN

Brothers-                      Oscar Flatt                                  Loretto, TN

                                      Jerry Flatt                                    Loretto, TN

                                      Randy Flatt                                  Loretto, TN

Sisters-                         Idell Elkins                                    Leoma, TN

                                      Dorothy Dollar                             Loretto, TN

                                     Iva Smith                                       Loretto, TN

                                     Faye Johns                                    Leoma, TN

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by: Parents- Luther & Mertie Dover Flatt

Son- Steve Flatt

Sister- Ruby Campbell

Brothers- Virgil, Alton, & Carl Flatt

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

