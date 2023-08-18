Freddie Lee Flatt , age 86 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN,retired from Murray Ohio after 49 1/2 years,and of the Baptist Faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Rodney Krick will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Barbara Flatt Loretto, TN
Daughter- Becky Kizer (Chuck) Loretto, TN
Granddaughter- Lori Carter St. Joseph, TN
Great Grandson- Jaxon Carter St. Joseph, TN
Brothers- Oscar Flatt Loretto, TN
Jerry Flatt Loretto, TN
Randy Flatt Loretto, TN
Sisters- Idell Elkins Leoma, TN
Dorothy Dollar Loretto, TN
Iva Smith Loretto, TN
Faye Johns Leoma, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by: Parents- Luther & Mertie Dover Flatt
Son- Steve Flatt
Sister- Ruby Campbell
Brothers- Virgil, Alton, & Carl Flatt
