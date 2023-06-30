Gail Dyar Carter, 67 years of age, of Florence, AL, departed from this life on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at her residence.
Gail was born March 1, 1956 in Holindale, Mississippi to the late Jeanette McGee and Jack Dyar.
Gail married the late Scotty Carter in 1973. They were married 36 years before his passing in 2009 and together, they shared 3 children. Gail is preceded in death by their only son, Chris Carter.
Gail was a member of the Teamsters Local 402 and retired from TVA.
She loved spending time with her family, crocheting blankets and other items for her children and grandchildren, ordering online from Nordstrom and Amazon, kayaking, fishing, and spending time on the creek.
Gail leaves to cherish her loving memory, her daughters, Becky Joiner (Chris) and Leigh Nelson; grandchildren, Brittany Russell (Jon Ray), Ashley Coker, Austin Carter (Phoebe), Mackinley Hale (Devan), Roy Littrell, Christin Joiner, and Remington Joiner; great-grandchildren, Emory Russell, Chandler Russell, Hudson Russell, and Ida Hale. She is also survived by her sister and closest friend, Barbara Skipper, as well as her 2 cats and special dog, Lucy.
There will be a graveside service for Gail on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.