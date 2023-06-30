Gale Harris, age 87 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away June 28, 2023 at his home. He was a Member of Calvary Hill Church of God. He was retired from Murray Inc. and a Church of God Minister. He had a love for Southern Gospel Music and sang in various groups throughout his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed catfishing, as well as spending time with his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Joyce Harris; Parents, John Harris Sr. and Sarah Harris; Daughter, Cerena Daily; Brothers, Odas Harris, John Harris Jr., Herbert Harris; Sisters, Nella Mae Wilson, Marion Crews, Helena Taylor.
He is survived by his Son, Dwain Harris (Lavonne); Daughters, Debbie Clifton (Larry), Retha Harris, Linda Homan; Sister, Naomi Goodrich; Grandchildren, Macon Carroll (Anna), Alysha Daily, Brittny Wells (David), Tanner Daily (Gracee); Great Grandchildren, Vencion Carroll, CoraLee Daily, Clyde Daily; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Charles Fritts and Brother Don Goodrum officiating.
Interment will be at Unity Cemetery.
