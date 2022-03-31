Garry Paul Helton, age 65, passed away at his home in Pulaski, on Monday, March 28, 2022.
He was born in Lawrence County, TN, February 2, 1957, retired from Timken,
Belonged to the Pace Car Club, loved watching his granddaughters play softball, he loved antique cars and basketball. Preceded in death by his parents, Winfred Brinkley and Doris Estell Hindman Helton, his sister, Gail Garrett.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Giles Memory Garden.
Survivors are: son, Chris Helton and Keri, Pulaski, sisters, Deborah Calahan and Frank, Pulaski, Sandra Johnson, Pulaski, Gloria Lovell and Tim, Lynnville, grandchildren, Chloe Ray Helton and Drew Wells, several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, 726 N. Locust Avenue, Lawrenceburg, TN, 38464.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
