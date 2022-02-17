Gary Lee Boivin, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in St. Thomas Midtown, Nashville, TN.
He was born in Pulaski, TN, on May 18, 1953, he was preceded in death by his parents, Daryl Eugene and Alma Attkisson Boivin, sister, Aubrey Sumner, brother, Larry Gilbert, and grandson, Austin Boivin.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, until memorial service time at 6 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors are: wife, Betty Boivin, Goodspring, sons, Jeff Boivin, Goodspring, Daryel Boivin, Lexington, daughters, Brittany Boivin, Pulaski, Amy Boivin, Columbia, Tina Boivin, Sanford, FL, brother, Terry Gilbert, Goodspring, Grandchildren, Aubree and Bryson Shackelford, Pulaski, Amanda Roberts, Karinna Mayes and Steven Bianci all of FL, Nic and Dylan Boivin, Lexington, numerous nieces and nephews.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
