Gary Lee Wright of Lewisburg passed on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 13, 1963 and was 59 years old.
Gary “Wally” was born to Ruth and Jesse Wright in Giles County. He grew up in Michigan, along with his beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the TN hills with his family. Strong will, hard work, and determination was instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. Gary was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. Donations are appreciated for the family, but he would most likely like to give it to the bees.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ruth Travis Wright and son, Gary Lee Wright, Jr.
He is survived by his,
Partner, Janet Bryant of Fayetteville
Daughters, Stephanie Wright of Michigan
Amanda Joy (Chaz Hobgood) Wright of Pulaski
Stepchildren, Kimberly and Lukus Wolfe of Fayetteville
Sister, Teresa Wright Sumners
Niece, Dana Bird Gray
5 Grandchildren, Brianna, Meranda, Ridek, Rezari, and Haven
Cousins, Jimmy Lynn Agent, Glenn Birdsong, and Janice Gibson
Along with many other cousins, second cousins, aunts, uncles, and second nephews.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Gary Lee Wright.
