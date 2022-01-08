LOCAL OBITUARY

Gary Ray McGee, 64, of Killen, AL, passed away January 7, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center, in Florence.  He was the owner of McGee Heating & Air.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Lynn Hunt McGee

            Daughter:  Bridgett Dilbeck (Jerimy)

            Brothers:  James Earl McGee & Donny McGee (Connie)

            Sisters:  Carolyn Craig, Wanda Dotson (Harold) & Myra McDougal

            Grandchildren:  Lucas Dilbeck, Bayley-Ray McGee, Kadence Eck & Reagan Dilbeck

Step-son:  Josh Kramer

            Step-daughter:  Ashley Eck (Joe)

           

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  John Pete McGee & Peggy Kelley McGee

            Son:  Shannon McGee

            Brother:  Barry McGee

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow, at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with A.J. Laster officiating.  Burial will be at Springfield Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Kris McDougal, Jeremy McDougal, Jessie McGee, Mark McGee, Richie Inman & Patrick Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be:  Joe Beavers, Matthew Smith, Adam Myrick & Marty Michael.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

