Gary Ray McGee, 64, of Killen, AL, passed away January 7, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center, in Florence. He was the owner of McGee Heating & Air.
Survivors include:
Wife: Lynn Hunt McGee
Daughter: Bridgett Dilbeck (Jerimy)
Brothers: James Earl McGee & Donny McGee (Connie)
Sisters: Carolyn Craig, Wanda Dotson (Harold) & Myra McDougal
Grandchildren: Lucas Dilbeck, Bayley-Ray McGee, Kadence Eck & Reagan Dilbeck
Step-son: Josh Kramer
Step-daughter: Ashley Eck (Joe)
Preceded in death by:
Parents: John Pete McGee & Peggy Kelley McGee
Son: Shannon McGee
Brother: Barry McGee
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow, at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with A.J. Laster officiating. Burial will be at Springfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Kris McDougal, Jeremy McDougal, Jessie McGee, Mark McGee, Richie Inman & Patrick Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Joe Beavers, Matthew Smith, Adam Myrick & Marty Michael.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
