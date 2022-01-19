Gaylon Douglas Urban, 71, of Florence, AL, passed away January 18, 2022 at his home. Gaylon was a retired Laboratory Technician for Florence Hospital and Russellville Hospital. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and the Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Mounted Posse.
Gaylon is survived by:
Wife: Joan Morrison Urban
Son: Daniel D. Urban
Daughter: Leslie Byars
Mother: Nellie Ann Urban
Brothers: Wayne Urban and Keith Urban
He was preceded in death by his father, Herschel Lee “Dock” Urban.
Visitation will be Friday, January 21, form 11:00 A.M. -1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Daniel Michael officiating. Burial will be in Bonnertown Cemetery. Men from Emmanuel Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Lauderdale County Mounted Patrol will be graveside for Honor Guard.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.