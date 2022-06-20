GayNell Johnson Frazier of Summertown, age 82, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 2, 1940, to Ruby Hardiman Johnson and Sherman Taft Johnson of the Bodenham community in Giles County. She attended Bodenham School and graduated in 1958. She retired from Murray Ohio where she was a security guard. She was a member of the Summertown Baptist Church. She was an amazing Mom, Nana, sister and friend with a kind soul who loved her family deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her spouse, James O. (Buddy) Frazier; and her siblings; McDonald Johnson, Alma (Sissy) Johnson, Bedford Johnson and Dwain Johnson.
She is survived by her two children, Tony (Patsy) Frazier and Sabrina (Mitch) Hendrix of Summertown; six grandchildren, Krystle (Luke) Peterson, Andrea (Jon) Hardy, Hailey (Heath) Leighton, Courtney (Ross) Shelton, Larkin (Daniel) Paul, Logan (Regina) Hendrix; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry (Catfish) Johnson of Pulaski, TN; several nieces, nephews, and two special sitters, Sherry and Brenda. Those serving as pallbearers will be the grandsons.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 23, 2022, with Howard Kitter officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Giles County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
