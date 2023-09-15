Gean Bryant, 86 years of age, passed on Wednesday September 13th 2023 at Baptist Health Paducah Hospital.
Gean is survived by: Her Children, Laura White and John Coldewey (Cindy); Her Grandchildren, Katie Englert, Julie Rice, Christie White, Brandon Coldewey, Taylor Coldewey and Alex Coldewey. Her Great-Grandchildren, Joelson Wheet, Ava Englert and Benjamin Englert.
Her Siblings, Bill Sisk (Barbara), Robbie Peppers and Donna Sisk (Charles).
Gean is also survived by her bonus Children Norrie Bryant, John Bryant (Melissa) and Marian Bryant. And a bonus Granddaughter Caroline Bottoms (William).
Gean was born on January 15th, 1937 in Lawrenceburg, TN to Rob and Edith Sisk and was part of a loving family of 7 siblings to include June, Bill, Ted, Gean, Jimmy, Charles and Robbie who together built a beautiful family filled with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gean lived a full life that included that of a Military wife and spent time overseas and working at the Pentagon. She was also secretary of the largest elementary school at Grant Heights Army Base in Tokyo, Japan.
Gean eventually moved back to her beloved hometown and opened the first Day Care Center in Lawrenceburg, TN to include an accredited Kindergarten, Tot Town…As the twig is bent, So grows the tree.
In her retirement, Gean enjoyed playing golf and learned to play Bridge.
She also trained and received accreditation as a Water Aerobics instructor thru the YMCA and enjoyed planning trips at the Lawrenceburg Senior Citizens Center.
Her Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg was deeply important to Gean and Ladies in that class were very special to her.
Recently Gean had move to the Lakes of Paducah in Paducah Kentucky where she enjoyed her final days to the fullest.
The Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at Pettus – Turnbo Funeral Home on Sunday, September 17th, 2023 beginning at 5:00 p.m. Brother Chad Clanton will be officiating.
Burial
will be held at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
