Mr. Gean Harney of Pulaski died on July 6, 2022 at NHC - Pulaski
Gean Harney, the son of Gertrude Harney and Godson of Sam and Addie Harney, was born September 10, 1931 in Giles County, TN. On July 6, 2022, Gean departed this earthly world while under the care of NHC in Pulaski, TN.
Gean lived an active “almost” 91 years of life in Pulaski, TN. He enjoyed being outside maintaining his lawn, walking along his property, and maintaining his home.
Gean was a quiet man who was proud of his family. He always shared a big smile when talking about or talking with his wife and sons. He enjoyed visiting his extended family who reside in Nashville. He also enjoyed relaxing drives along the Giles County countryside and surrounding towns.
Gean was preceded in death by one son, Barry Harney; his brother, Morris King; and his first wife, Dorothy Tarpley. Gean leaves to cherish his sweet memory, his wife Emma Harney of Pulaski, TN; son Kevin (Renee) Harney of Murfreesboro TN; sister Mae (James) Cassells of Florissant, MO; six grandchildren: Caleb Harney, Josh Harney, Lauren Harney, Jordan Harney all of Murfreesboro, TN; Malachi Harney and Malcolm Harney of Nashville, TN; two nieces: Carla (Nigel) Spence and Kristi King and many in-laws and cousins.
Visitation for Mr. Gean Harney will be Monday, July 11, 2022 beginning 11:00am until 12 noon with the 12 noon funeral service immediately following at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
Wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Gean Harney.
