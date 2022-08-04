Geane Reba Annette Hughes Gower, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Lawrenceburg. She was born on January 27, 1945, in Giles County, Tennessee. She was a member of Highland Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and the best cook on Buttermilk Ridge. Everyone in the neighborhood loved her homemade corndogs and fried pies.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Leslie Cecil and Mary Ethel Vanderford Hughes; one brother, Marvin Hughes; one sister, Joyce Shedd; one son, Adam Walls; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Self.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Calvin Gower; two daughters, Tina Self (Randy) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Tracey Gower of Lawrenceburg, TN; eight grandchildren, Heather Smith (Kain), Joshua Walls (Megan), Corey Self (Molly), Aaron Walls (Kristina), Brice Walls (Molly), Jacob Walls (Cheyanne), Spencer Walls, and Summer Ferguson Gobell (Ken); twelve great-grandchildren, Marigrace Smith, Brinklee Smith, Kyler Self, Corbin Self, Kohen Self, Lane Walls, Macy Walls, RaeLynn Walls, Salem Walls, Wynona Walls, Rayne Black, and Kennedy Gobell; sister-in-law, Teresa Hughes; special niece, Lesa Spurgeon; several nephews, family, and friends that she loved dearly. Pallbearers will be Corey Self, Josh Walls, Brice Walls, Kain Smith, Ronnie Hobbs, and Steve Willis.
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the nurses at NHC Healthcare, Lawrenceburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Thursday, August 04, 2022, with Harold Young and Ray Watkins officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Wayne County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
