Gene Austin Gilbert was born March 29th, 1958 to the late Mr. Lifford Henry (L.H.) Gilbert and Mrs. Annie Bell Smith Gilbert. He entered eternal rest at his home on Saturday, March 19th, 2022. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters Barbara Gentry and Carrie Johnson, and a brother Joe Frank Gilbert.
Gene confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Pleasant Hill C.P. Church.
He was educated in the Giles County School System, and he was a dedicated employee of Torrington Fafnir/ Timken for 30 years. Gene was known to be a hardworking man and proudly provided for his family.
Gene loved his family dearly. He shared a special bond with Uncle Frank James. His children and grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He was a man of few words, and he enjoyed the simple things in life. He will be sorely missed, and the corner of Childers and Thomas Street will never be the same.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, three children, DeAndra (James) Harney Brown of Indianapolis, IN, Travonya (Tory) Jenkins, and Dontarius Gilbert of Pulaski, TN; five grandchildren Sheresa and Shaylyn Harney, Jalen Brown, Zion Jenkins, and Asher Gilbert; one brother Henry Gilbert, two sisters Sherry (Robert) Gentry and Tammy (Patrick) King all of Pulaski, TN; aunts Jessie Mae Martin, Faye (Marvin) Smalls, Ruby Nell Randolph, all of Pulaski,TN, and Beatrice Coleman of Murfreesboro, TN; one uncle Frank James Randolph of Pulaski, TN; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Gene Austin Gilbert will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 beginning with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the 11:00 a.m. funeral service immediately following at Temple of Praise Church 1030 Ragsdale Lane, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski.
Social distancing and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Gene Austin Gilbert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.