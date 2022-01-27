Gene Howard Robertson, age 95, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Union Carbide, and a member of Salem Church of Christ. He was a past member of the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club, where he served as past chairman of the livestock exhibits. Mr. Robertson served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Jim" and Osie Ola Brown Robertson; his wife, Lena Alice Meek Robertson; three brothers, Carl Robertson, Hugh Robertson, and James Robertson; and four sisters, Ada Crews, Madge Miles, Annie Shaffer, and Bethel Thomas.
He is survived by one son, Royce Robertson (Sherrie) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and two grandchildren, Jacob Robertson of Lawrenceburg, TN and Sammy Robertson (Melissa) of Columbia, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, January 28, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 29, 2022, with Keith Barnett officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
