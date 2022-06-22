Gene Mathews, age 71, of Ethridge, TN passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Hammond, IN, retired from Saturn Corporation, and a member of Freedom Hill Bible Methodist Church. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and ordained minister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Stella Asbell Mathews; one brother, Gregory Mathews; and one sister, Debbie Mathews.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mathews of Ethridge, TN; one daughter, Jill Postol (Bryan) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Ryan Mathews of Ethridge, TN; two incredibly spoiled grandchildren, Breyanna Postol and Paxton Postol; three brothers, David Mathews (Barbie), Patrick Mathews (Barb), and Mark Mathews (Joyce); one sister, Jacqueline Dunlap; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 24, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 25, 2022, with William Howard officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
