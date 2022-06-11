Geneva Elkins , age 95 of St Joseph, TN passed away Thursday June 9, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.
She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired from M-Fine as a seamstress,and a member of Fairview First Congregational Methodist Church, Geneva was known as "Granny" to a lot of kids & known for her chocolate gravy & homemade biscuits.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday June 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Bro. Billy Beal will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday June 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Doyce Elkins St Joseph, TN
Brother- Owen "Cotton" Sandy FL
Granddaughter- Emmy Kress (Ryan) Loretto, TN
Great Granddaughters- Kalli & Louci Kress Loretto, TN
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Joe & Bessie Slater Sandy
Son- Royce Elkins Daughter In Law (Mildred)
Brother- William Leo "Red" Sandy
Pallbearers- Ryan Kress, Paul Kress, Ricky Sandy,
Gary Lamm, Henry King, Gilbert White
Thanks to Dr. Staley and Staff for many years of care as well as the Staff of NHC Brink nursing home.
Donations to Ronald McDonald House Nashville and St. Jude in lieu of flowers.
