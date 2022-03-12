Geneva June Schlesener Shoup Wallace passed away March 3rd, 2022 in Ardmore. She was born in Bushong, Kansas on November 14th, 1934 and was 87 years old.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed playing pitch, which is a #1 card game in Kansas. Geneva also enjoyed doing genealogy and running flea market booths.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
She is preceded in death by husband, Clyde W. Wallace, Son, Kent Shoup, Sister, Joyce Roever, and Brother Keith Schlesener.
She is survived by,
Son, Jack (Patty) Shoup of Frankfort, KY
Son, Keith (Leesa) Shoup of Elkton, TN
Daughter, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Schenk of Elkton, TN
Brother, Eldon Schlesener of Eskridge, KS.
Sister, Helen Ellington of Wilsey, KS.
6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren
Numerous beloved nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Geneva June Schlesener Shoup.
