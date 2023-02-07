Geneva Ray Garner, age 66, passed away on January 28, 2023, in Maury Regional Hospital, Columbia, TN.
She was born in Lawrenceburg, TN, on July 3, 1956, member of Shores Baptist Church, She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Mitchell and Reba Estelle Clay Ray, her husband, James Garner.
Graveside Service will be 1pm Friday February 10, 2023 at Giles Memory Gardens with inurnment to follow.
Survivors are: daughters, Kristie Garner and Shannon Garner, both of Prospect, brothers, Stevie Ray and Donald Gene Ray both of Lawrenceburg, Danny Ray, Waynesboro, sisters, Ellen Gower, Fairview, Edith Flippo, Loretto.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Geneva Garner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
