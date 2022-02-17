Gennie Marie Hammond, age 72 of Killen, Alabama passed away on February 9, 2022.
She was preceded in death by parents, Luther Parker and Helen Parker; two sisters, Glenda Parker and Peggy Tidwell; brother in law, Douglas Harvey.
She is survived by 4 children, Bryan Hammond (Kimberly), Kimberly Berube (Doug), Kevin Hammond (Jennifer), and Melinda McCravy; she dearly loved her 7 grandchildren, Jessica, Parker, Leslie, Jonathan, Ashley, Brandon, and Nicholas; she also leaves her siblings, Patsy Harvey, Judy Brewer (Douglas), Russell Parker, and Randy Parker; a special friend Raymond Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
She takes with her a special gift of love, a donated kidney given to her by Faye Deluna, which changed her quality of life. Thank you to Faye and the Deluna family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lone Cedar Church of Christ in Florence, Alabama on Friday, February 18, 2022. The family will see friends and family from 10 AM to 11 AM, with service to follow. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
